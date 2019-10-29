Former UK Prisons Chief Says Rehab Should Be Scrapped - Reports

The former director general of the UK prison service says treating inmates with dignity instead of trying to reform them is key to reducing recidivism rates, according to his keynotes seen by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The former director general of the UK prison service says treating inmates with dignity instead of trying to reform them is key to reducing recidivism rates, according to his keynotes seen by media.

Martin Narey will tell panelists at the International Corrections and Prisons Association conference in Buenos Aires that they need to "stop fretting about rehabilitation."

"The things we did to prisoners, the courses we put them on, the involvement of charities, made little or no difference," he will say as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

Narey will argue that claims of a six-week to six-month course somehow undoing the damage of a lifetime should be ignored.

He will further say that he has observed little correlation between rehabilitation programs and the reoccurance of crime. Instead, a prison should be where a person is treated right.

"Decent prisons in which prisoners are respected seem to provide a foundation for prisoner self-growth. Indecent, unsafe prisons allow no such growth and further damage those who have to survive there," he will say.

A Prison Reform Trust briefing released in the summer showed that almost half of the inmates in England and Wales were jailed for petty crimes despite prison being less effective at reducing repeat offenses than community sentences.