Former Ukrainian Ambassador To Berlin Melnyk Appointed Ambassador To Brazil - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 12:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk has been appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The government of Brazil reports that it has agreed to Andrij Melnyk's appointment as Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil," the ministry said in a statement.

Andrij Melnyk was Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin from January 2015 to October 2022. After the start of Russia's military operation Ukraine, the diplomat got embroiled in several scandals.

In July, he was accused of glorifying Ukrainian nationalist leader and Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera in an interview with German media. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry then issued a statement saying that Melnyk's opinion expressed in the interview was his own and did not reflect the country's official position.

Melnyk has also raised eyebrows for once describing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "sulky liver sausage."

