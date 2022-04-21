Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin for Political Asylum, Russian Citizenship

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Ukrainian opposition parliamentarian Ilya Kyva, who was deprived of his mandate for supporting the Russian military operation, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday with a request for political asylum and citizenship of the Russian Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Former Ukrainian opposition parliamentarian Ilya Kyva, who was deprived of his mandate for supporting the Russian military operation, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday with a request for political asylum and citizenship of the Russian Federation.

"In this challenging period for Russia, which took upon itself the mission of the liberation of Ukraine, I want and am ready to share all the hardships. I am a disciplined, strong person who realizes responsibility for his actions. I am ready to become part of Russia and continue the struggle for the interests of our fraternal peoples.

I ask you to allow to provide me political asylum and the opportunity to be a citizen of the Russian Federation," Kyva wrote in an open letter to Putin.

On March 6, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova announced that Kyva was suspected of high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and illegal handling of weapons. Kyva said that he learned about the upcoming accusations back on January 28, so he left Ukraine for Spain on January 30, and then arrived in Moscow. In March, the parliament of Ukraine stripped Kyva of his mandate with 335 of 450 lawmakers voting in favor.