UrduPoint.com

Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin For Political Asylum, Russian Citizenship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin for Political Asylum, Russian Citizenship

Former Ukrainian opposition parliamentarian Ilya Kyva, who was deprived of his mandate for supporting the Russian military operation, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday with a request for political asylum and citizenship of the Russian Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Former Ukrainian opposition parliamentarian Ilya Kyva, who was deprived of his mandate for supporting the Russian military operation, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday with a request for political asylum and citizenship of the Russian Federation.

"In this challenging period for Russia, which took upon itself the mission of the liberation of Ukraine, I want and am ready to share all the hardships. I am a disciplined, strong person who realizes responsibility for his actions. I am ready to become part of Russia and continue the struggle for the interests of our fraternal peoples.

I ask you to allow to provide me political asylum and the opportunity to be a citizen of the Russian Federation," Kyva wrote in an open letter to Putin.

On March 6, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova announced that Kyva was suspected of high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and illegal handling of weapons. Kyva said that he learned about the upcoming accusations back on January 28, so he left Ukraine for Spain on January 30, and then arrived in Moscow. In March, the parliament of Ukraine stripped Kyva of his mandate with 335 of 450 lawmakers voting in favor.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Spain January March Citizenship All Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zapor ..

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zaporizhzhia: AFP

52 seconds ago
 New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 ..

New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

54 seconds ago
 Administrator East reviews Youm-e-Ali arrangements ..

Administrator East reviews Youm-e-Ali arrangements

57 seconds ago
 Minsk Condemns Wimbledon's Decision to Ban Belarus ..

Minsk Condemns Wimbledon's Decision to Ban Belarusian Tennis Players

1 minute ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP

18 minutes ago
 Five dead in Russian military research institute f ..

Five dead in Russian military research institute fire: agencies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.