Former Ukrainian President Files Second Lawsuit Against Parliament Over Removal Procedure

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has filed another lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada, claiming that the parliament had no power to remove him from office other than by impeachment, the parliament's representative in the Ukrainian Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria said on Friday.

In December, Yanukovych's spokesman Yuriy Kirasir said that the former president of Ukraine had lodged a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court, challenging the legitimacy of the Verkhovna Rada's resolution on his removal from the presidential office on February 22, 2014.

"V. F. Yanukovych has filed another lawsuit with Kyiv District Administrative Court against the Verkhovna Rada, demanding an admission that the Verkhovna Rada does not have the power to revoke the title of the Ukrainian president other than by impeachment," Sovhyria wrote on Telegram.

Sovhyria went on to say that the court had already begun proceedings in the case and appointed it for consideration in a simplified procedure without summoning the parties and holding a hearing.