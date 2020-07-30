Leonid Kravchuk, Ukraine's first president who headed the country from 1991-1994, said on Thursday that he agreed to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Leonid Kravchuk, Ukraine's first president who headed the country from 1991-1994, said on Thursday that he agreed to head Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's ex-President Leonid Kuchma ceased his work at the helm of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kravchuk and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov were among the candidates to lead the delegation.

"I have made a decision: if I can do anything to accelerate the Donbas peace process, I will be doing it until my last breath, this is why I have given consent," Kravchuk said, as aired by Ukraine-24 broadcaster,