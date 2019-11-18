UrduPoint.com
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko Calls Attempts To Prosecute Him 'Provocation'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko Calls Attempts to Prosecute Him 'Provocation'

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko considers the attempts to prosecute him a provocation meant to intimidate his team

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko considers the attempts to prosecute him a provocation meant to intimidate his team.

Earlier on Monday, the country's investigation bureau said it was appealing to the prosecutor general to request that parliament allow Poroshenko to be prosecuted for possible illegal influence over the selection of members for the High Council of Justice.

As a member of parliament, Poroshenko cannot be criminally prosecuted unless the legislature gives formal permission to do so.

"It is important to find customers and organizers of this provocation. Its goal is to intimidate our team, to stop our struggle for the European and Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine. I want to emphasize that you will not succeed," Poroshenko told reporters.

He spoke to reporters at an airport in Kiev upon his return from Turkey after canceling several meetings that were part of his trip.

