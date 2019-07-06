UrduPoint.com
Former Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Claims Poroshenko Embezzled $34Mln From State Budget

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:29 AM

Andrey Portnov, a Ukrainian lawyer and politician, claimed on Friday that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had withdrawn an estimated $34 million from his International Investment Bank over a roughly one-month period and he plans to prove that the funds had been embezzled from the state

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Andrey Portnov, a Ukrainian lawyer and politician, claimed on Friday that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had withdrawn an estimated $34 million from his International Investment Bank over a roughly one-month period and he plans to prove that the funds had been embezzled from the state.

Portnov, who is also a former adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, said that Poroshenko had been continuously withdrawing $1-2 million in cash at a time from mid-May until mid-June. According to the lawyer, the former president took around 340-kilogram (750 pounds) worth of money from the bank over the period.

"We registered yesterday a petition containing concrete facts and dates with the [Ukrainian] State Bureau of Investigation, and we plan to prove that this money was stolen from the state and laundered offshore," Portnov wrote on Facebook.

Portnov added that the probe would try to find out what the former head of state had done to the allegedly embezzled money. According to the former presidential adviser, Poroshenko could have hidden it somewhere else or used the money to finance demonstrations or bribe voters.

