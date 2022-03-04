UrduPoint.com

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Says NATO Planned To Deploy Troops To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) NATO planned to deploy four brigades to Ukraine this summer to provoke a nuclear conflict with the Russia by the end of the year, Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Friday.

"Since December 2021, Russia has been receiving information about NATO plans to deploy 4 military brigades (2 land, 1 sea, 1 air) on the territory of Ukraine.

With an air brigade able to carry nuclear warheads. Such a deployment should have been approved in the summer of 2022," Azarov said on Facebook.

According to Azarov, NATO planned to unleash a third nuclear world war by the end of the year with a key role in unleashing assigned to Kiev.

