Former Ukrainian Transport Minister Suspected of Kidnapping Released From Custody- Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A Kiev court on Wednesday released, under house arrest, former Ukrainian Minister of Transport and Communications Mykola Rudkovsky, who was suspected of kidnapping Oleh Seminsky, a lawmaker of the Servant of the People party, the UNIAN news agency reported, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The media outlet noted that the Pechersky District Court released Rudkovsky, satisfying his lawyers' petition by changing his measure of restraint from detention to nighttime house arrest.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office cracked the 2012 abduction case, establishing that the organizer of an attack on Seminsky, who was the head of a private gas company Naftogazvydobuvannya at the time, was Rudkovksy.

Five more people in the case received the status of suspects.