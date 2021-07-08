UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ukrainian Transport Minister Suspected Of Kidnapping Released From Custody- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:21 AM

Former Ukrainian Transport Minister Suspected of Kidnapping Released From Custody- Reports

A Kiev court on Wednesday released, under house arrest, former Ukrainian Minister of Transport and Communications Mykola Rudkovsky, who was suspected of kidnapping Oleh Seminsky, a lawmaker of the Servant of the People party, the UNIAN news agency reported, citing the Prosecutor General's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A Kiev court on Wednesday released, under house arrest, former Ukrainian Minister of Transport and Communications Mykola Rudkovsky, who was suspected of kidnapping Oleh Seminsky, a lawmaker of the Servant of the People party, the UNIAN news agency reported, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The media outlet noted that the Pechersky District Court released Rudkovsky, satisfying his lawyers' petition by changing his measure of restraint from detention to nighttime house arrest.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office cracked the 2012 abduction case, establishing that the organizer of an attack on Seminsky, who was the head of a private gas company Naftogazvydobuvannya at the time, was Rudkovksy.

Five more people in the case received the status of suspects.

Related Topics

Attack Kidnapping Ukraine Lawyers Company Kiev Gas Media From Court

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

3 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

1 hour ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

1 hour ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.