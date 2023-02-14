Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Announces Run for US Presidency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her run for president on Tuesday.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," she said in a promotional video posted on her website and Twitter account. "It's time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strength our country, our pride, and our purpose."