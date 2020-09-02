Former UN Official Charged for Attempt to Cover Up Sexual Assaults - US Justice Dept.

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A former United Nations official has been arrested and charged in US Federal court for lying to investigators in an effort to cover up his sexual assault against multiple women while he worked at the world body, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"KARIM ELKORANY, a former communications specialist with the United Nations ("UN") in Iraq, was charged in an Indictment in Manhattan federal court with two counts of making false statements to special agents of the FBI in an effort to conceal his drugging and sexual assault of multiple women while he worked for the UN," the release said.

The Justice Department said, citing court documents, that Ekorany drugged and sexually assaulted at least five women from 2009 to 2016.

Elkorany is facing two counts of making false statements to the FBI, each of which carries up to five years in prison, the release said.

Elkorany worked for the United Nations from at least 2005 to 2018 on international aid and development, the release added.

