Former UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar Dies at Age of 100 - Family

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Former Peruvian Prime Minister and UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar died at the age of 100, his son Francisco Perez de Cuellar said.

"My father died today in the evening after several difficult weeks and rests in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Andina news agency.

Javier Perez de Cuellar served as the UN secretary-general in 1982-1991 and contributed to the de-escalation of the UK-Argentine tensions around the Falkland Islands, stabilization of the situation in Central America as well as settlement of the conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front in Western Sahara.

He also headed the Peruvian government in 2000-2001.