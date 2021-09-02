UrduPoint.com

Former US Ambassador To Kabul Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Evacuation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Former US Ambassador to Kabul Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Evacuation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Former US Acting Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson, who was evacuated earlier this week from the country, tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday.

Wilson currently has very mild symptoms, similar to the common cold, Politico reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The diplomat, who spent the last couple of weeks in Kabul helping to evacuate US citizens and vulnerable Afghans, left the country on Monday on the last C-17 plane along with US Army Major General Chris Donahue.

In June, the US Embassy in Kabul saw a major COVID-19 outbreak with more than 150 infections among its staff and at least one death.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Army June Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

2 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

2 hours ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

2 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.