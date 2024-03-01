Former US Ambassador To Plead Guilty To Spying For Cuba
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A former US ambassador to Bolivia charged with spying for Cuba for four decades told a judge on Thursday that he will plead guilty.
Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, was arrested in December for what US officials called "one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent."
Rocha pleaded not guilty two weeks ago to charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government but he told Judge Beth Bloom at a pre-trial conference on Thursday that he wanted to change his plea.
A date of April 12 was set by the court for Rocha to formally change his plea to guilty and for sentencing.
Rocha, a naturalized US citizen originally from Colombia, allegedly began aiding Havana as a covert agent of Cuba's General Directorate of Intelligence (DGI) in 1981, and his espionage activities continued until his arrest, according to US authorities.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, announcing Rocha's arrest, said he had "repeatedly referred to the United States as 'the enemy'" and "repeatedly bragged about the significance of his efforts."
Rocha joined the State Department in 1981 and rose through the ranks as a career diplomat, also serving in posts in Havana, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, the Dominican Republic and Washington.
Rocha served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 in the administration of president Bill Clinton and was the ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002 under Clinton and George W. Bush. He also served as an advisor to the US military command responsible for Cuba.
The criminal complaint against Rocha details how, over multiple meetings with an undercover FBI agent beginning in November 2022, he "behaved as a Cuban agent," praising the communist-ruled island's late leader Fidel Castro and "using the term 'we' to describe himself and Cuba.
"
He admitted traveling to Havana in 2016 or 2017 to meet with his DGI handlers and asked the undercover agent to send "my warmest regards to the Direccion," referring to the DGI.
Other Americans arrested for leaking secrets to Havana have included Walter Kendall Myers and Gwendolyn Myers, who were indicted in 2009 on charges of spying for Cuba for nearly 30 years.
- 'Assassinated' by Cuba -
Rocha additionally faces a lawsuit filed Thursday in Florida by the widow of Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya.
She alleges Rocha was responsible for the death of her late husband, the 2002 winner of the European Parliament's Sakharov prize for human rights, in a car crash in Cuba in 2012.
A court document claims that "the Cuban terrorist dictatorship assassinated Mr. Paya with impunity" as a direct result of Roche's "actions as a covert agent for the Cuban terrorist dictatorship and its intelligence-gathering mission against the United States."
Another Cuban dissident, Harold Cepero, also died in the same car crash, while two others in the vehicle survived: Spanish politician Angel Carromero and Swedish conservative politician Jens Aron Modig.
Cuban authorities blamed the crash on Carromero, who was driving, but he claims the car was struck by a Cuban secret service vehicle.
In a report published last June, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) concluded that Cuban state agents participated in the dissidents' deaths.
"I seek what I have sought all along: for the truth, for justice, and for the regime and its accomplices" to "stop acting with impunity," Paya's widow Ofelia Acevedo said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
More Stories From World
-
Safety lapses blamed for Bangladesh fire as toll rises to 4510 minutes ago
-
French farmers protest near Paris's Arc de Triomphe10 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's non-manufacturing PMI up in February19 minutes ago
-
Michelle O'Neill: the new face of Irish nationalism19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 202419 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency19 minutes ago
-
Roundup: S. Korea's export grows for 5th straight month in February20 minutes ago
-
Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat in NBA Finals rematch20 minutes ago
-
Riding high on AI, Nvidia is no bubble, says Wall Street20 minutes ago
-
The Democrats standing between Biden and a second term20 minutes ago
-
Ireland thrash France to get Six Nations momentum ticking20 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Story of "bear brothers" manifest evolution of Chinese animation30 minutes ago