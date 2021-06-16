Former US Ambassador to Russia Expects Return of Ambassadors After Summit

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that he expects ambassadors of the two countries to return to their duties following the Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that he expects ambassadors of the two countries to return to their duties following the Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador John Sullivan arrived in their countries for consultations this spring. Both diplomats will be present at the summit in Geneva.

Meanwhile, McFaul mentioned that he does not have high expectations from the summit in Geneva.

"I do not expect anything, I am glad that the presidents will meet, and this is right. There are very few concrete cases, but it is necessary to start.

I think that they will, first of all, agree to continue the historic conversation with the Soviet Union and Russia on nuclear weapons treaties. As a former ambassador, I hope that we will normalize the institution of representation of our states in Moscow and Washington. It's bad that Antonov is back home," McFaul told reporters, adding that hopefully "there will be a concrete result, because Antonov should be with us, and Sullivan should be with you."

At the same time, the former US ambassador to Russia got surprised when he found out Antonov arrived in Geneva and said that he was aware only of Sullivan's arrival.