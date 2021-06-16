UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US Ambassador To Russia Understands Absence Of Joint Briefing Post Geneva Summit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:34 PM

Former US Ambassador to Russia Understands Absence of Joint Briefing Post Geneva Summit

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that he understands why there will be no joint press conference after the Wednesday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, and mentioned that the briefing after Putin's meeting with former US President Donald Trump did not serve Washington's interests

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that he understands why there will be no joint press conference after the Wednesday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, and mentioned that the briefing after Putin's meeting with former US President Donald Trump did not serve Washington's interests.

Putin met with Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.

"I know well the history of the Soviet- and Russian-American summits, when I served in the White House, we had meetings with and without press conferences. I can guess why they don't want a general press conference now. Because the latter in Helsinki was terrible for American national interests," McFaul told reporters when asked if the US' refusal to hold joint briefing shows weakness.

The former ambassador added that Biden is a very different man in comparison to Trump.

"By the way, I was at the last meeting between Putin and Biden in 2011. I'm not worried how Biden will react.

But this experience with Trump was pretty bitter," McFaul added.

At the same time, the former ambassador rejected the assumption of journalists that this indicates uncertainty in the positions of the American side and mentioned that the oppositive is true as the Russian president does not answer questions that he is asked.

"In an interview with NBC there was a question about interference in the American elections, he said that no evidence was presented. But excuse me, Mueller wrote thousands of pages, and the Senate wrote fifteen hundred. So when Putin says that Americans don't want to tell the truth, it's hard to have a productive dialogue," McFaul said.

The ambassador also said Putin claims that the US has its problems with extremists and provided an example of US Capitol riots "and he compares these people" with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny but they have nothing in common.

McFaul said that such conversations are counterproductive so it is better to talk about work.

Related Topics

Senate Riots Russia Washington White House Trump Helsinki Man Vladimir Putin Same July 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Protests, strikes in Greece over disputed labour l ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,038 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

12 killed in Mexico bus crash

3 minutes ago

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

3 minutes ago

Medicine 'pump' could help Parkinson's patients

6 minutes ago

Lok Virsa 'World Music Festival' 2021 to kick off ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.