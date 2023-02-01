UrduPoint.com

Former US Ambassador To UN Plans To Join 2024 Presidential Race - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Former US Ambassador to UN Plans to Join 2024 Presidential Race - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023)  Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and ex-governor of South Carolina, is going to announce her intention to run in the 2024 US presidential race soon, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Haley is expected to declare her presidential bid during a special event in the city of Charleston, South Carolina on February 15, the broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

In November 2022, former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 candidacy. Haley would become the first Republican to join the presidential race in 2023, facing Trump as the only competitor from the party so far, according to CNN.

Last week, US media also reported that US President Joe Biden could indicate his plans to run for re-election in the next few weeks.

