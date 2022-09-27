UrduPoint.com

Former US Army Reservist Convicted Of Conspiracy To Act As Agent Of China - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy to Act as Agent of China - Justice Dept.

A former US Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting as an illegal Chinese agent in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) A former US Army reservist has been convicted by a Federal jury for acting as an illegal Chinese agent in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Ji Chaoqun, 31, of Chicago, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, specifically the People's Republic of China, without first notifying the Attorney General; one count of acting as an agent of the People's Republic of China without first notifying the Attorney General; and one count of making a material false statement to the US Army," the release said.

Trial evidence showed that Ji, a Chinese national, reported to a high-level intelligence officer in the Jiangsu provincial department of China's Ministry of State Security, the release said.

Ji was responsible for procuring biographical information about potential recruits for the department, including Chinese nationals working in the United States as engineers and scientists, some of whom were US defense contractors, the release also said.

He enlisted in the US Army Reserves in 2016 under the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program and lied durign his application and a subsequent interview that he had not been in contact with a foreign government within the past seven years, the release added.

Ji faces up to ten years in prison for acting in the United States as an agent of China and up to five years for the conspiracy and false statement offenses, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army China Chicago United States 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon ..

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

41 seconds ago
 Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends ..

Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends Imran Khan's interim bail til ..

43 seconds ago
 Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Bl ..

Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Blinken, Considers Impact on Glo ..

2 minutes ago
 Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lah ..

Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Suppl ..

Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Supply Parts for Russian-Bought Equ ..

2 minutes ago
 US Rep. Pete Sessions Says He Did Not Know He Met ..

US Rep. Pete Sessions Says He Did Not Know He Met With Azov Militants on Capitol ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.