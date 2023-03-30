Former US Attorney for Missouri Says Biden, Social Media Companies Engaged in Censorship

Former U.S. Attorney General and current Senator for Missouri Eric Schmitt testified on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration and social media companies have jointly engaged in the country's "largest speech censorship"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Former U.S. Attorney General and current Senator for Missouri Eric Schmitt testified on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration and social media companies have jointly engaged in the country's "largest speech censorship".

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt, Attorney General for Louisiana Jeff Landry, the Special Assistant Attorney General for Louisiana John Sauer and Professor of Constitutional Law at Stanford Matthew Seligman, were called to testify before the Weaponization of the Federal Government Hearing,

The testimony happens as Missouri and Louisiana have sued the Biden Administration for its alleged involvement in freedom of speech censorship under the guise of fighting "disinformation", jointly with social media companies such as Meta(organization banned in Russia), Twitter, and YouTube.

"The Biden Administration has coerced social media companies to censor disfavored speech. The Biden team has publicly threatened social media companies with removing legal protections, blamed social media companies for societal problems, and accused social media companies of killing people," Schmitt said during the hearing.

During his testimony, Schmitt presented several instances of the Biden administration's alleged censorship efforts during the 2020 elections, notably when the president suggested Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg be subject to civil liability and even criminal prosecution for not engaging in censoring "disfavoured speech".