UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Run For Senate In Alabama - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Run for Senate in Alabama - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will run for a Senate seat in Alabama, which he occupied from 1997 to 2017 before resigning from the position in order to serve in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to Politico news website, Sessions is expected to announce his campaign on Thursday, which is just one day before the Friday deadline to submit bids for the Senate election.

The news comes a year after Trump forced Sessions to resign as the attorney general due to the latter's refusal to engage in the investigation into alleged Russia's meddling in the US presidential election.

In March 2017, Sessions said he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation because of a Justice Department regulation saying department employees should not participate in probes of a campaign if they served as advisers to the campaign.

Sessions was the first member of the US Senate to endorse Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, and served as a Trump campaign adviser.

Trump has continuously criticized Sessions for his decision to recuse himself, and stated on numerous occasions that he would not have chosen him as attorney general if he knew about the possibility of recusal ahead of time.

Trump also said that the only reason Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate potential Russian interference in the 2016 US election was because Sessions recused himself.

After two years of probe, Mueller concluded that neither Trump nor his campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Russia Trump March 2017 2016 From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

11 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.