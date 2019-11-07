Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Run for Senate in Alabama - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will run for a Senate seat in Alabama, which he occupied from 1997 to 2017 before resigning from the position in order to serve in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to Politico news website, Sessions is expected to announce his campaign on Thursday, which is just one day before the Friday deadline to submit bids for the Senate election.

The news comes a year after Trump forced Sessions to resign as the attorney general due to the latter's refusal to engage in the investigation into alleged Russia's meddling in the US presidential election.

In March 2017, Sessions said he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation because of a Justice Department regulation saying department employees should not participate in probes of a campaign if they served as advisers to the campaign.

Sessions was the first member of the US Senate to endorse Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, and served as a Trump campaign adviser.

Trump has continuously criticized Sessions for his decision to recuse himself, and stated on numerous occasions that he would not have chosen him as attorney general if he knew about the possibility of recusal ahead of time.

Trump also said that the only reason Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate potential Russian interference in the 2016 US election was because Sessions recused himself.

After two years of probe, Mueller concluded that neither Trump nor his campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.