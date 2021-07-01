UrduPoint.com
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies At 88

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies at 88

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, a major architect of the 2003 US invasion and occupation of Iraq, has died at the age of 88, his family said on Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement. "At, 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico."

