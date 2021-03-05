Former US Deputy Envoy to UN Chalet Appointed General Assembly Under-Secretary-General

*UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The UN chief Anotnio Guterres appointed former US Acting Deputy Ambassador to the organization Cherith Norman Chalet to serve as new Assistant Secretary-General for General Assembly, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Cherith Norman Chalet of the United States as Assistant Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management in the Department for General Assembly and Conference Management," Dujarric said.

Most recently, Chalet served as Ambassador for United Nations Management and Reform with Primary responsibility on United Nations reform issues.

Before her work at the US mission to the United Nations, Chalet served in Washington as the senior legislative liaison between the State Department and the congressional Appropriations and Budget Committees and members of Congress.

Chalet will succeed Movses Abelian of Armenia, who served in the role of Under‘Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management since June 2019.