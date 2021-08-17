Former US Drug Firm Executive Faces Charges Over Stock Trades Prior to Merger - Regulator

The former business development chief of Medivation, a mid-size oncology drug firm, faces charges of insider trading for purchasing stock options in a rival firm likely to benefit from Medivation's merger with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The former business development chief of Medivation, a mid-size oncology drug firm, faces charges of insider trading for purchasing stock options in a rival firm likely to benefit from Medivation's merger with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

"According to the SEC's complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Matthew Panuwat, the then-head of business development at Medivation, a mid-sized, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, purchased short-term, out-of-the-money stock options in Incyte Corporation, another mid-cap oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company," the SEC said in a press release.

Panuwat allegedly purchased the options within minutes of learning highly confidential information concerning the Pfizer-Medivation merger.

According to the complaint, Panuwat knew that investment bankers had cited Incyte as a comparable company whose stock price would likely increase due to the merger, the release said.

"Biopharmaceutical industry insiders frequently have access to material nonpublic information about mergers, drug trials, or regulatory approvals that impacts the stock price of not only their company, but also other companies in the industry," SEC Enforcement Division Director Gurbir Grewal said in the release.

The complaint seeks a permanent injunction and a ban on the Panuwat serving as an officer or director of a company with publicly traded stock, according to the release.

US securities laws prohibit stock trades based on non-public information prior to an official announcement.