UrduPoint.com

Former US Drug Firm Executive Faces Charges Over Stock Trades Prior To Merger - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

Former US Drug Firm Executive Faces Charges Over Stock Trades Prior to Merger - Regulator

The former business development chief of Medivation, a mid-size oncology drug firm, faces charges of insider trading for purchasing stock options in a rival firm likely to benefit from Medivation's merger with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The former business development chief of Medivation, a mid-size oncology drug firm, faces charges of insider trading for purchasing stock options in a rival firm likely to benefit from Medivation's merger with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

"According to the SEC's complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Matthew Panuwat, the then-head of business development at Medivation, a mid-sized, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, purchased short-term, out-of-the-money stock options in Incyte Corporation, another mid-cap oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company," the SEC said in a press release.

Panuwat allegedly purchased the options within minutes of learning highly confidential information concerning the Pfizer-Medivation merger.

According to the complaint, Panuwat knew that investment bankers had cited Incyte as a comparable company whose stock price would likely increase due to the merger, the release said.

"Biopharmaceutical industry insiders frequently have access to material nonpublic information about mergers, drug trials, or regulatory approvals that impacts the stock price of not only their company, but also other companies in the industry," SEC Enforcement Division Director Gurbir Grewal said in the release.

The complaint seeks a permanent injunction and a ban on the Panuwat serving as an officer or director of a company with publicly traded stock, according to the release.

US securities laws prohibit stock trades based on non-public information prior to an official announcement.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Company Price From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Jo ..

Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Join Resistance Against Taliban

1 minute ago
 Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Gover ..

Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Government of Afghanistan' - Trudea ..

1 minute ago
 2.8 mln Libyans sign up to vote but polls far from ..

2.8 mln Libyans sign up to vote but polls far from sure

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan Managed to Kick Occupiers Out After Se ..

Afghanistan Managed to Kick Occupiers Out After Severe Resistance - Taliban Spok ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan values bilateral relations with Vietnam: ..

Pakistan values bilateral relations with Vietnam: Mirza Afridi

6 minutes ago
 Lahore police launch 'Aman Caravan' to promote int ..

Lahore police launch 'Aman Caravan' to promote interfaith harmony

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.