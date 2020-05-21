UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US Election Judge Pleads Guilty Of Taking Bribes To Stuff Ballots - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Former US Election Judge Pleads Guilty of Taking Bribes to Stuff Ballots - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A former Judge for Elections in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty of accepting bribes to cast fraudulent ballots and to certify false voting results during three years of Primary elections in the city, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"During his guilty plea hearing, Domenick Demuro admitted that while serving as an elected municipal Judge of Elections, he accepted bribes in the form of money and other things of value in exchange for adding ballots to increase the vote totals for certain candidates on the voting machines in his jurisdiction and for certifying tallies of all the ballots, including the fraudulent ballots," the release said.

The Justice Department said in the release that Demuro would enter voting booths during the elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and cast repeatedly cast ballots for his preferred candidates.

Demuro admitted that a local political consultant gave him directions and paid him money to add votes for candidates supported by the consultant, including candidates for judicial office whose campaigns actually hired the consultant as well as other candidates for various Federal, state and local elective offices preferred by that consultant , the release added.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Vote Philadelphia Money 2016 2015 All

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

43 minutes ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

44 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

44 minutes ago

Indian nurse&#039;s e-meeting with Sheikh Mohamed ..

44 minutes ago

ADAFSA conducting survey to identify COVID-19 impa ..

59 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.