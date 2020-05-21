Former US Election Judge Pleads Guilty of Taking Bribes to Stuff Ballots - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A former Judge for Elections in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty of accepting bribes to cast fraudulent ballots and to certify false voting results during three years of Primary elections in the city, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"During his guilty plea hearing, Domenick Demuro admitted that while serving as an elected municipal Judge of Elections, he accepted bribes in the form of money and other things of value in exchange for adding ballots to increase the vote totals for certain candidates on the voting machines in his jurisdiction and for certifying tallies of all the ballots, including the fraudulent ballots," the release said.

The Justice Department said in the release that Demuro would enter voting booths during the elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and cast repeatedly cast ballots for his preferred candidates.

Demuro admitted that a local political consultant gave him directions and paid him money to add votes for candidates supported by the consultant, including candidates for judicial office whose campaigns actually hired the consultant as well as other candidates for various Federal, state and local elective offices preferred by that consultant , the release added.