UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US Envoy To Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pushed State Dept. To Drop Her - Testimony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:28 PM

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pushed State Dept. to Drop Her - Testimony

President Donald Trump pressured the Department of State to fire the US ambassador to Ukraine, former envoy Marie Yovanovitch testified to the House of Representatives in prepared remarks on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) President Donald Trump pressured the Department of State to fire the US ambassador to Ukraine, former envoy Marie Yovanovitch testified to the House of Representatives in prepared remarks on Friday.

"I met with the Deputy Secretary of State," Yovanovitch said. "He said that the President had lost confidence in me and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador. He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me, and that the [State] Department had been under pressure from the President to remove me since the Summer of 2018."

Yovanovitch's appearance before Congress was part of the impeachment investigations against Trump being conducted by the House of Representatives.

"I was... incredulous that the US government chose to remove an ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives," she said.

Yovanovitch noted that under her leadership, the US embassy worked to thwart corrupt interests in Ukraine. These interests fought back by selling baseless conspiracy theories to anyone who would listen to them, which led to her removal, she added.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Trump Congress 2018 From Government Best

Recent Stories

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

3 minutes ago

Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israe ..

3 minutes ago

UN Calls Nobel Peace Prize 'Huge Testament' to Eth ..

3 minutes ago

Buzz Aldrin Mourns Passing Away of Alexey Leonov

3 minutes ago

Kurdish Representative Says Turkish Forces Fight A ..

8 minutes ago

Armenia Ready to Accept Armenians Willing to Leave ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.