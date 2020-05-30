UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US First Lady Is Heartbroken Over Death Of George Floyd

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:43 PM

Former US first lady is heartbroken over death of George Floyd

Michelle Obama says that the incident like the murder of George Floyd will never stop.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Former US first lady Michelle Obama has felt heartbroken over the recent death of George Floyd, worrying that such incidents like this will never stop.

Taking to Twitter, Michelle Obama—the wife of former US President Barak Obama expressed sorrow and grief over the death of blackman George Floyd in Minnesota.

She also shared sketch of George Floyd on wall of her Twitter account, with a caption: “Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on,”.

ON May 25th, George Floyd, an African-American man from Minnesota, died when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was unresponsive after 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that hit on his neck.

He was handcuffed and lying face down on the road while Chauvin had his knee on his neck. The other three police officials who were also there with Chauvin were also identified as Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

The horrible incident was recorded on smartphones of bystanders in Powderhorn area in South of Minneapolis in Minnesota.

The arrest was conducted after Floyd allegedly attempted to use a $20 bill in a deli, which an employee identified as counterfeit. Police claimed that Floyd "physically resisted" after being ordered to exit his vehicle before the video could be made. However, a footage from a nearby restaurant exposed police claim as Floyd was shown falling twice while being escorted by the officers.

The video made by bystanders showed Floyd pleading the police officers by saying that he could not breathe.

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd was seen repeatedly saying as.

The video of the incident went viral on social media which triggered strong protests in Minnesota.

Four police officers involved in the case were fired from the job next date while Federal board of Investigation (FBI) was conducting investigation into the incident at the request of Minneapolis police department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is also investigating possible violations of Minnesota statutes.

Chauvin was also arrested on May 30 over charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death. Three other officers were also likely to be charged for their involvement in Floyd’s murder.

Related Topics

Murder Barack Obama Police Social Media Twitter Road Vehicle Died Wife Job Man George Minneapolis May Criminals FBI From Employment

Recent Stories

ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Official Version Arrives to ..

25 minutes ago

Animals Vaccinated for COVID-19 Show No Negative S ..

37 minutes ago

Immediate work on damaged part of KKH be started: ..

37 minutes ago

Vector Research Center May Start Studying COVID-19 ..

38 minutes ago

PPP wants deportation of Cynthia De Ritchie over r ..

53 minutes ago

Fascist Modi plan to change demographic compositio ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.