Former US first lady is heartbroken over death of George Floyd

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Former US first lady Michelle Obama has felt heartbroken over the recent death of George Floyd, worrying that such incidents like this will never stop.

Taking to Twitter, Michelle Obama—the wife of former US President Barak Obama expressed sorrow and grief over the death of blackman George Floyd in Minnesota.

She also shared sketch of George Floyd on wall of her Twitter account, with a caption: “Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on,”.

ON May 25th, George Floyd, an African-American man from Minnesota, died when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was unresponsive after 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that hit on his neck.

He was handcuffed and lying face down on the road while Chauvin had his knee on his neck. The other three police officials who were also there with Chauvin were also identified as Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

The horrible incident was recorded on smartphones of bystanders in Powderhorn area in South of Minneapolis in Minnesota.

The arrest was conducted after Floyd allegedly attempted to use a $20 bill in a deli, which an employee identified as counterfeit. Police claimed that Floyd "physically resisted" after being ordered to exit his vehicle before the video could be made. However, a footage from a nearby restaurant exposed police claim as Floyd was shown falling twice while being escorted by the officers.

The video made by bystanders showed Floyd pleading the police officers by saying that he could not breathe.

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd was seen repeatedly saying as.

The video of the incident went viral on social media which triggered strong protests in Minnesota.

Four police officers involved in the case were fired from the job next date while Federal board of Investigation (FBI) was conducting investigation into the incident at the request of Minneapolis police department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is also investigating possible violations of Minnesota statutes.

Chauvin was also arrested on May 30 over charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death. Three other officers were also likely to be charged for their involvement in Floyd’s murder.