Former US Green Beret Pleads Guilty To Russian Espionage Conspiracy - Justice Department

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:36 PM

Former Army Green Beret Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with national defense information, the US Justice Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Former Army Green Beret Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with Russian intelligence operatives to provide them with national defense information, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Debbins today acknowledged that he violated this country's highest trust by passing sensitive national security information to the Russians," John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said in the release.

"Debbins betrayed his oath, his country, and his Special Forces team members with the intent to harm the United States and help Russia.

Debbins's guilty plea represents another success in the Department's continuing effort to counter the national security threat posed by our nation's adversaries, including Russia," he added.

Debbins is scheduled to be sentenced on February 26, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for Federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, the Justice Department said.

