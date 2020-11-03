UrduPoint.com
Former US Health Chief Warns Daily COVID-19 Deaths to Top 1,000 for 'Sustained Period'

The daily death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will most likely exceed 1,000 due to the latest surge in new infections, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The daily death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will most likely exceed 1,000 due to the latest surge in new infections, former food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned in an interview on Tuesday.

"The sheer fact that we're going to be infecting so many people right now is probably going to mean that the death tolls get well above 1,000 for a sustained period of time," Gottlieb told CNBC.

The US authorities reported more than 84,000 new cases of the virus and 557 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Though the number of deaths recorded on Monday tends to fall far below the average, the United States averaged 835 daily new COVID-19-related deaths per day over the past week, CNBC said, citing Johns Hopkins University data.

In the last two weeks, new records for the daily new infections were set on multiple days, with the latest reports showing a seven-day average of more than 85,000 cases.

