Former US Homeland Staffer Miles Taylor Says He Wrote 2018 'Anonymous' Op-Ed On Trump

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Former US Homeland Staffer Miles Taylor Says He Wrote 2018 'Anonymous' Op-Ed on Trump

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Miles Taylor, a former senior Trump administration official, on Wednesday revealed himself to be the source of a 2018 New York Times op-ed and subsequent book critical of President Donald Trump

"Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously," Taylor told CNN in a statement.

"The decision wasn't easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting president under the cover of anonymity. But my reasoning was straightforward, and I stand by it."

