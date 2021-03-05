UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US House Impeachment Manager Files Lawsuit Accusing Trump - Court Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:27 PM

Former US House Impeachment Manager Files Lawsuit Accusing Trump - Court Documents

US Congressman Eric Swalwell has sued former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks in a federal lawsuit in Washington, DC accusing them of inciting the January 6 riot at the US Capitol claiming it was an "insurrection", court documents released on Friday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US Congressman Eric Swalwell has sued former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks in a Federal lawsuit in Washington, DC accusing them of inciting the January 6 riot at the US Capitol claiming it was an "insurrection", court documents released on Friday said.

"[Trump] encouraged his followers to come to Washington, DC on January 6 and he encouraged them to go to the Capitol to 'fight like hell,'" the lawsuit, obtained by CNN, said. "Trump directly incited the violence at the Capitol that followed and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun."

Swalwell was the manager of the US House impeachment of Trump last month after the president left office.

It was the first time any US current or former president had been impeached a second time and the first time one was impeached after he left office. The impeachment failed to be approved by the Senate.

"Trump also promoted and spoke at the January 6 rally , the culmination of the Defendants' coordinated effort to subvert the certification vote which was funded and organized by his campaign and groups supporting his candidacy.

Trump has repeatedly said he called on his supporters to protest what he called was election fraud peacefully and patriotically.

An earlier similar lawsuit was filed against Trump in February by Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson against Trump, his legal adviser Giuliani and the right wing groups called the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Related Topics

Election Senate Protest Washington Vote Trump Brooks Thompson January February Court

Recent Stories

Luxembourg Ratifies Amendments to Tax Agreement Wi ..

2 minutes ago

In Pakistan, timely help could save vision of 85% ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur stresses for tree plantation c ..

6 minutes ago

People's trust in PM leadership qualities: Fazal H ..

6 minutes ago

Lecturer dies after cutting of his throat by kite ..

6 minutes ago

UN Condemns Lengthy Prison Terms Given to Exiled C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.