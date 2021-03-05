Former US House Impeachment Manager Files Lawsuit Accusing Trump - Court Documents

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US Congressman Eric Swalwell has sued former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks in a Federal lawsuit in Washington, DC accusing them of inciting the January 6 riot at the US Capitol claiming it was an "insurrection", court documents released on Friday said.

"[Trump] encouraged his followers to come to Washington, DC on January 6 and he encouraged them to go to the Capitol to 'fight like hell,'" the lawsuit, obtained by CNN, said. "Trump directly incited the violence at the Capitol that followed and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun."

Swalwell was the manager of the US House impeachment of Trump last month after the president left office.

It was the first time any US current or former president had been impeached a second time and the first time one was impeached after he left office. The impeachment failed to be approved by the Senate.

"Trump also promoted and spoke at the January 6 rally , the culmination of the Defendants' coordinated effort to subvert the certification vote which was funded and organized by his campaign and groups supporting his candidacy.

Trump has repeatedly said he called on his supporters to protest what he called was election fraud peacefully and patriotically.

An earlier similar lawsuit was filed against Trump in February by Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson against Trump, his legal adviser Giuliani and the right wing groups called the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.