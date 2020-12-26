Former US Intelligence Officer Snowden Announces Birth of Baby Boy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Edward Snowden, a former officer of the US National Security Agency (NSA) who self-exiled in Russia after leaking classified information, and his wife Lindsay Mills have welcomed their firstborn child on Christmas Day.

"The greatest gift is the love we share," Snowden wrote on Twitter under an image of the couple holding their newborn baby boy.

The whistleblower's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that the baby was born in Russia.

"The baby and the mother are fine. We can only be happy for Edward and his wife, they are happy," Kucherena said, without revealing the boy's name.

In 2013, Snowden initiated a major international scandal after he leaked classified US and UK intelligence information about extensive surveillance programs to The Washington Post and The Guardian newspapers.

He was forced to leave the United States for Hong Kong and then Moscow where he spent some time in the transit zone of the Sheremetyevo airport.

Snowden was later granted a three-year Russian residency, which was made permanent in 2020.

Kucherena said on December 1 that his client was soon going to apply for Russian citizenship.