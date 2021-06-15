UrduPoint.com
Former US Judge Calls Her Verdict On Bout Case 'Excessive,' 'Inappropriate' - Legal Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:29 PM

Former US Federal Judge Shira Scheindlin has admitted that the verdict that she had to deliver over the espionage case involving Russian citizen Viktor Bout was "excessive and inappropriate," the Steve Zissou & Associates legal firm, which represents Bout's interests in the United States. announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Former US Federal Judge Shira Scheindlin has admitted that the verdict that she had to deliver over the espionage case involving Russian citizen Viktor Bout was "excessive and inappropriate," the Steve Zissou & Associates legal firm, which represents Bout's interests in the United States. announced.

Judge Scheindlin sentenced Bout to 25 years in a US prison back in 2012 on charges of conspiring to kill Americans and of supplying Colombian rebels with weapons. The Russian citizen pleaded not guilty.

"Judge Shira Scheindlin (ret) has said that she believed that the 25-year sentence she imposed in 2021 on Mr. Bout was excessive and inappropriate. But because one count carries a mandatory 25-year minimum sentence, she could not impose a lesser term.

Judge Scheindlin believes that the 13 years he has spent in jail is longer than necessary. Even now, she would give him time served if she could do so," the company said in a press release shared with RIA Novosti on Monday.

The firm also noted that Scheindlin supported the idea of exchanging the Russian inmate for Paul Whelan, a former US marine who has been serving a sentence in Russia for espionage since 2018.

Steve Zissou, who leads the attorney group, earlier told Sputnik that Bout's defense team was grateful to the judge "for her willingness to make it clear to the world that Viktor Bout has been in jail for far too long." He also expressed hope that US President Joe Biden would take note of the judge's opinion during the summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

