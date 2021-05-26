UrduPoint.com
Former US Marine Imprisoned In Russia Contracts COVID-19 - Family Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Former US Marine Imprisoned in Russia Contracts COVID-19 - Family Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Trevor Reed, a former US Marine from Texas who is currently serving a prison sentence in Russia for police assault, contracted COVID-19 behind bars, Reed's spokesperson, Jonathan Franks, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today the Reeds learned that Trevor has tested positive for COVID. His symptoms began May 17th as a fever and a cough. Those symptoms progressed throughout the week and yesterday, Trevor also complained of having lost his sense of smell," Franks said.

The Reed family said that they will be holding the Russian government responsible for anything that happens to Jonathan, considering that their request through the embassy to have him vaccinated was denied by officials.

Today marks the 647th day of Reed's imprisonment in Russia. He was arrested in the summer of 2019 and found guilty of assaulting officers while being transported to a police station following a drunken altercation with two women. He was sentenced to nine years in a medium-security prison and ordered to pay $1,374 in damages to two of the officers.

