Former US Navy Employee Convicted Of Bribery, Lying To Investigators - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) A former senior US Navy employee was convicted of bribery and lying to investigators about providing sensitive information in exchange for bribes such as cash and prostitutes, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Fernando Xavier Monroy, 64, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and making false statements, for which he faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison, the statement said on Friday.

"According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Fernando Xavier Monroy, 64, of Brentwood, New York, engaged in a conspiracy to commit bribery with the owner of DK Marine, a South Korea-based company that provided services to the US Navy, and a former civilian US Navy cargo ship captain," the statement said.

The Justice Department pointed out that evidence presented at trial also proved that Monroy provided a co-conspirator with confidential and other proprietary, internal US Navy information, the statement also said.

Monroy received cash, paid travel expenses, meals and prostitutes in exchange for help steering business and providing confidential information, the statement added.

Monroy is set to be sentenced on November 18 by a US Federal district court judge, according to the statement.

