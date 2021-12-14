Former US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will appear in a US court on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in the Federal civil rights case against him for the murder of George Floyd, according to a court notice filed Monday.

The change of plea hearing is set for Wednesday, December 15 at 9:00 a.m. in the Saint Paul Courthouse with Judge Paul Magnuson, the notice said.

Chauvin and three other ex-Minneapolis police officers initially pleaded not guilty to charges of federal civil rights violations brought against them in connection with the death of George Floyd, for which Chauvin was already sentenced to 22.

5 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

Chauvin is also being simultaneously charged in connection with a previous incident from September of 2017 in which Chauvin is accused of depriving a 14-year-old of the constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force.