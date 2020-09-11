Former US Police Officers Charged in George Floyd Case Place Blame on Each Other - Reports

The four former police officers charged over the death of African-American male George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis back in May are attempting to place blame on one another as their case moves towards trial, the Washington Post newspaper reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The four former police officers charged over the death of African-American male George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis back in May are attempting to place blame on one another as their case moves towards trial, the Washington Post newspaper reports.

According to court documents seen by the newspaper on Thursday, the four officers, including veteran Derek Chauvin, have said that they believed one of their colleagues was in charge of the arrest that eventually led to Floyd's death.

"It is plausible that all officers have a different version of what happened and officers place blame on one another," Earl Gray, a lawyer for one of the accused, Thomas Lane, wrote in a legal motion earlier in the week, which was seen by the newspaper.

Lawyers representing Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, the four officers charged over Floyd's death, have argued for their clients to be tried separately.

George Floyd died on May 25 in police custody. Footage later emerged of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for multiple minutes while the African-American male was handcuffed and restrained facedown on the street. Floyd's death sparked a domestic and international movement against social and racial inequality, and protests have continued up to the present day.