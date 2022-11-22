Former US Political Staffer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud Campaigns-Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) A former US staffer in the New Jersey Senate has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud campaigns and political action committees (PAC), the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS (Internal Revenue Service) 501(c)(4) organizations," the department said in a press release.

Antonio Teixeira, 43, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax evasion, the department said.

It is alleged that from 2014 to 2018, the defendant conspired with Sean Caddle, and his political consulting firms, to defraud a number of campaigns, political action committees, and IRS organizations of $107,800, according to the department.

While serving as a former New Jersey state senator's chief of staff, Teixeira allegedly used his position to exert pressure over the political consultants that the campaigns and organizations hired and the budgets they received, the department said.

As part of the conspiracy, Teixeira and Caddle inflated Caddle's consulting firms' invoices to the campaigns, PACs, and IRS organizations, according to the report. As a result of the scheme, Teixeira received over $100,000 and used it for personal expenses without reporting on the tax forms.

If found guilty, Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, the Justice Department said. Sentencing will take place on March 27, 2022.

In January, Sean Caddle, a former New Jersey Democratic political consultant and aide to former state senator Ray Lesniak, pleaded guilty to hiring two individuals to kill a former associate. Sentencing in Caddle's case is scheduled for December 7.