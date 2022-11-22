UrduPoint.com

Former US Political Staffer Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy To Defraud Campaigns-Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Former US Political Staffer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud Campaigns-Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) A former US staffer in the New Jersey Senate has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud campaigns and political action committees (PAC), the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS (Internal Revenue Service) 501(c)(4) organizations," the department said in a press release.

Antonio Teixeira, 43, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax evasion, the department said.

It is alleged that from 2014 to 2018, the defendant conspired with Sean Caddle, and his political consulting firms, to defraud a number of campaigns, political action committees, and IRS organizations of $107,800, according to the department.

While serving as a former New Jersey state senator's chief of staff, Teixeira allegedly used his position to exert pressure over the political consultants that the campaigns and organizations hired and the budgets they received, the department said.

As part of the conspiracy, Teixeira and Caddle inflated Caddle's consulting firms' invoices to the campaigns, PACs, and IRS organizations, according to the report. As a result of the scheme, Teixeira received over $100,000 and used it for personal expenses without reporting on the tax forms.

If found guilty, Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, the Justice Department said. Sentencing will take place on March 27, 2022.

In January, Sean Caddle, a former New Jersey Democratic political consultant and aide to former state senator Ray Lesniak, pleaded guilty to hiring two individuals to kill a former associate. Sentencing in Caddle's case is scheduled for December 7.

Related Topics

Senate Fine Man January March December 2018 From

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

1 hour ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

1 hour ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

1 hour ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

1 hour ago
 Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powe ..

Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling ..

1 hour ago
 Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Target ..

Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Ray ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.