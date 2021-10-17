UrduPoint.com

Former US President Clinton Hospitalized With Sepsis Discharged - Doctor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Former US President Bill Clinton who had been hospitalized in California for sepsis was discharged on Sunday, physician Alpesh Amin, the medical director of the University of California's Irvine Medical Center, said.

Amin said in a statement distributed by Clinton's spokesperson that the ex-president's temperature and white blood cell count returned to normal, adding he will return home to New York to complete his treatment with antibiotics.

The 75-year-old was admitted for sepsis which is not linked to COVID-19 to the University of California's Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday.

