Former US President Donald Trump Convicted In Fraud Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 12:31 PM

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

Donald Trump has called the decision ridiculous.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) Former US President Donald Trump has been convicted in a fraud case.

Trump called the decision ridiculous.

Trump was sentenced by a New York jury for falsifying business records. According to the court order, Donald Trump’s sentence will be announced on July 11.

Former US President Donald Trump faced 34 charges related to a payment of $130,000 to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. The jury found all charges to be valid.

Trump was accused of having a sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels and paying her to keep it quiet during the 2016 presidential election, which resulted in Trump’s victory.

For first time in US history, a former president has been sentenced upon being found guilty of a crime.

On the other hand, Donald Trump called the decision ridiculous and said the case was a fraud, claiming he was completely innocent and that the case was an insult to him and not yet over.

In his reaction, Trump said they would fight to the end and that it was a long battle for the Constitution and law.

After the jury’s sentencing, former President Donald Trump avoided answering journalists’ questions.

US President Joe Biden also reacted to former President Donald Trump being found guilty.

Joe Biden said that Trump can only be defeated through the ballot box. Trump mistakenly thought he would not have to face the consequences.

Additionally, former President Donald Trump’s close ally Senator Lindsey Graham stated that an appeal from the Republican leader would overturn the court’s decision.

