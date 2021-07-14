UrduPoint.com
Former US President George Bush Calls Withdrawal From Afghanistan Mistake

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

The former US President George W. Bush, who made a decision to invade Afghanistan in 2001, told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that he considers the withdrawal of American military forces from the country a mistake as many people, including women and girls, will suffer at the hands of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The former US President George W. Bush, who made a decision to invade Afghanistan in 2001, told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that he considers the withdrawal of American military forces from the country a mistake as many people, including women and girls, will suffer at the hands of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

"You know, I think it is," Bush said when asked if the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a mistake. "Yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad. And I am sad. Laura [Bush] and I spent a lot of time with Afghan women. And they're scared. I am afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm.

"

The former US President also thinks that the Taliban will go after all the interpreters and people who helped the US and NATO troops over the past two decades if they will be left behind.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year. The Pentagon said that the US had withdrawn over 95% of the US military personnel and equipment from Afghanistan while US President Joe Biden said later the full military pullout will be finished by August 31.

