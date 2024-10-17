Former US President Jimmy Carter Casts 2024 Election Ballot
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Former US President Jimmy Carter, who recently turned 100, has cast his ballot for the 2024 presidential election by mail from his home in Georgia.
The Carter Center confirmed his vote was submitted on Wednesday, the second day of early voting in the southeastern state of Georgia.
Carter reportedly expressed his intention to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, telling family members he aimed to live long enough to cast this vote.
Democratic presidential candidate Harris acknowledged his support on X, saying: "President Carter, thank you for your support."
Under Georgia election laws, Carter's absentee ballot will be counted even if he passes away before the Nov. 5 Election Day.
