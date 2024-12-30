Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died, his nonprofit foundation said Sunday.
Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia -- the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor of the Peach State and running for the White House.
Carter died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, "surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement.
"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," Chip Carter said in the statement.
Carter was the longest-lived US president -- an outcome that seemed unlikely back in 2015 when the Southern Democrat revealed he had brain cancer.
But the US Navy veteran and fervent Christian repeatedly defied the odds to enjoy a long and fruitful post-presidency, after four years in the Oval Office often seen as disappointing.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
More Stories From World
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 10016 seconds ago
-
Leeds top Championship, Rooney's agony deepens10 minutes ago
-
Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule20 minutes ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast40 minutes ago
-
Flags fly at half-mast as S. Korea probes its worst plane crash2 hours ago
-
Haliburton shines as Pacers avenge blowout loss to Celtics2 hours ago
-
Key moments in the life of Jimmy Carter2 hours ago
-
S. Korea investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon over martial law2 hours ago
-
What we know about the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea2 hours ago
-
Jimmy Carter's life 'measured not by words, but by his deeds': Biden2 hours ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy2 hours ago
-
Global condolences for South Korea's deadliest plane crash2 hours ago