Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died, his nonprofit foundation said Sunday.

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia -- the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor of the Peach State and running for the White House.

Carter died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, "surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," Chip Carter said in the statement.

Carter was the longest-lived US president -- an outcome that seemed unlikely back in 2015 when the Southern Democrat revealed he had brain cancer.

But the US Navy veteran and fervent Christian repeatedly defied the odds to enjoy a long and fruitful post-presidency, after four years in the Oval Office often seen as disappointing.

