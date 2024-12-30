Open Menu

Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Tributes poured in Monday for Jimmy Carter, the former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation and died aged 100.

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia -- the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor and running for the White House.

Carter died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, "surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement on Sunday.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," Chip Carter said in the statement.

Outside the White House, where the flag was lowered to half-staff, visitor Yoni Neirman remembered Carter, for whom she voted, as "a real statesman, and that kind of person doesn't seem to exist, at least not in the near future."

In Georgia, retiree Dorner Carmichael expressed the same sentiment.

"Every time you lose a person of such integrity, who spent his life in service, you just wonder who will fill his shoes," the 75-year-old told AFP.

Carter was the longest-lived US president -- an outcome that seemed unlikely when the Southern Democrat revealed in 2015 that he had brain cancer.

But the US Navy veteran and fervent Christian repeatedly defied the odds to enjoy a long and fruitful post-presidency, after four years in the Oval Office often seen as disappointing.

During his single term, Carter emphasized human rights and social justice, enjoying a strong first two years that included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords.

But his administration hit numerous snags -- the most serious being the taking of US hostages in Iran and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980. He also came in for criticism for his handling of an oil crisis.

Republican challenger Ronald Reagan clobbered Carter at the polls in November of that year. Reagan, a former actor and governor of California, swept into office on a wave of staunch conservatism.

Related Topics

Governor Israel Iran Egypt White House Oil Died David Same Lead Georgia November Sunday 2015 Cancer Christian Family From Love

Recent Stories

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

40 minutes ago
 ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

2 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

2 hours ago
Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

2 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

3 hours ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

3 hours ago

More Stories From World