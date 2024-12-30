Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Tributes poured in Monday for Jimmy Carter, the former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation and died aged 100.

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia -- the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor and running for the White House.

Carter died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, "surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement on Sunday.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," Chip Carter said in the statement.

Outside the White House, where the flag was lowered to half-staff, visitor Yoni Neirman remembered Carter, for whom she voted, as "a real statesman, and that kind of person doesn't seem to exist, at least not in the near future."

In Georgia, retiree Dorner Carmichael expressed the same sentiment.

"Every time you lose a person of such integrity, who spent his life in service, you just wonder who will fill his shoes," the 75-year-old told AFP.

Carter was the longest-lived US president -- an outcome that seemed unlikely when the Southern Democrat revealed in 2015 that he had brain cancer.

But the US Navy veteran and fervent Christian repeatedly defied the odds to enjoy a long and fruitful post-presidency, after four years in the Oval Office often seen as disappointing.

During his single term, Carter emphasized human rights and social justice, enjoying a strong first two years that included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords.

But his administration hit numerous snags -- the most serious being the taking of US hostages in Iran and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980. He also came in for criticism for his handling of an oil crisis.

Republican challenger Ronald Reagan clobbered Carter at the polls in November of that year. Reagan, a former actor and governor of California, swept into office on a wave of staunch conservatism.