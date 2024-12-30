Former US President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Jimmy Carter, who served as US president from 1977 to 1981, had been ill for a long time
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) Former United States of America (USA) President Jimmy Carter passed away at 100 on Monday.
The US media reported that Jimmy Carter had been ill for a long time, and he died at his residence in Georgia.
Jimmy Carter served as the President of the US from 1977 to 1981.
Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts toward peace.
He played a key role in mediating peace between Israel and Egypt.
US President Joe Biden has declared a period of mourning following Jimmy Carter’s death.
The flag has also been lowered to half-mast in honor of the former president, and Jimmy Carter would be buried with full state honors.
In his statement, President Joe Biden said that the United States and the world lost an extraordinary leader, politician and humanitarian.
Recent Stories
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 1002 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Ethiopia road accident rises to 71: local official3 minutes ago
-
Australia rip out seven late wickets to beat India, lead series 2-113 minutes ago
-
Key moments in the life of Jimmy Carter1 hour ago
-
Jimmy Carter: president, global mediator, Nobel laureate1 hour ago
-
Record 373,691 spectators flock to Australia-India 4th Test1 hour ago
-
South Korea investigators seek arrest of impeached president over no-show1 hour ago
-
Croatia's president faces conservative rival in election run-off1 hour ago
-
Croatia's president faces conservative rival in election run-off1 hour ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 1002 hours ago
-
Leeds top Championship, Rooney's agony deepens2 hours ago
-
Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule2 hours ago