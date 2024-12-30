Open Menu

Former US President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Jimmy Carter, who served as US president from 1977 to 1981, had been ill for a long time

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) Former United States of America (USA) President Jimmy Carter passed away at 100 on Monday.

The US media reported that Jimmy Carter had been ill for a long time, and he died at his residence in Georgia.

Jimmy Carter served as the President of the US from 1977 to 1981.

Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts toward peace.

He played a key role in mediating peace between Israel and Egypt.

US President Joe Biden has declared a period of mourning following Jimmy Carter’s death.

The flag has also been lowered to half-mast in honor of the former president, and Jimmy Carter would be buried with full state honors.

In his statement, President Joe Biden said that the United States and the world lost an extraordinary leader, politician and humanitarian.

