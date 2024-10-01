Open Menu

Former US President Jimmy Carter Turns 100

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 100

Plains, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday -- the first ever US president to reach the century mark and another extraordinary milestone for the one-time peanut farmer who found his way to the White House.

Carter's longevity -- he began hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, more than 19 months ago -- has defied all expectations.

No longer regularly appearing in public, the Democratic ex-president will spend his birthday in the home he and his late wife Rosalynn had built in Plains in the 1960s.

It will include a lunch with some 20 members of his extended family, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Related Topics

Century White House Wife Atlanta Georgia Family All

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From World