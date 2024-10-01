Former US President Jimmy Carter Turns 100
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Plains, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday -- the first ever US president to reach the century mark and another extraordinary milestone for the one-time peanut farmer who found his way to the White House.
Carter's longevity -- he began hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, more than 19 months ago -- has defied all expectations.
No longer regularly appearing in public, the Democratic ex-president will spend his birthday in the home he and his late wife Rosalynn had built in Plains in the 1960s.
It will include a lunch with some 20 members of his extended family, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
