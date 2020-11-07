Former US President Obama Congratulates Biden, Urges All Americans to Give Him Chance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday congratulated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on winning the election and called on the American people to give the president-elect a chance.

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady Jill Biden," Obama said via Twitter. "I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."