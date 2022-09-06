UrduPoint.com

Former US President Obama To Visit White House For Unveiling Of Portrait - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Former US President Obama to Visit White House for Unveiling of Portrait - Spokesperson

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will visit the White House on Wednesday for an unveiling of their official portraits, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will visit the White House on Wednesday for an unveiling of their official portraits, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Tomorrow, President (Joe) Biden is looking forward to welcoming back President Obama and Michelle Obama to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre noted that a close partnership emerged between Obama and Biden during their eight years of working together at the White House during the Obama presidency

Jean-Pierre deferred a question about whether Biden would hold a similar unveiling ceremony for former President Donald Trump to the White House Historical Association, which leads the presidential portrait process.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Visit Trump

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss rese ..

Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss resettlement of flood affectees

33 seconds ago
 Biden to congratulate UK's new prime minister in p ..

Biden to congratulate UK's new prime minister in phone call: W.House

36 seconds ago
 Local administration strictly monitors flood situa ..

Local administration strictly monitors flood situation, engaged in relief activi ..

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan Sweet Home celebrates Defense Day to pay ..

Pakistan Sweet Home celebrates Defense Day to pay tributes to martyrs

40 seconds ago
 Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Rob ..

Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Robert Koch Institute

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister utilizing all available resources t ..

Prime Minister utilizing all available resources to help flood victims: Miftah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.