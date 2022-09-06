Former US President Obama to Visit White House for Unveiling of Portrait - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will visit the White House on Wednesday for an unveiling of their official portraits, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will visit the White House on Wednesday for an unveiling of their official portraits, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Tomorrow, President (Joe) Biden is looking forward to welcoming back President Obama and Michelle Obama to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre noted that a close partnership emerged between Obama and Biden during their eight years of working together at the White House during the Obama presidency

Jean-Pierre deferred a question about whether Biden would hold a similar unveiling ceremony for former President Donald Trump to the White House Historical Association, which leads the presidential portrait process.