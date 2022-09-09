Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperity for UK

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he sends his condolences to the Royal Family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who he believes left a legacy of peace and prosperity for the United Kingdom.

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain," Trump said in a statement via social media.

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and devotion to fellow countrymen and women, according to the statement.

Trump's thoughts and prayers remain with the people of the UK as they honor Queen Elizbaeth II's "most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people," the statement also said.