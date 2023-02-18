UrduPoint.com

Former US President Trump To Visit Ohio Town Impacted By Toxic Train Derailment - Reports

Former US President Trump to Visit Ohio Town Impacted by Toxic Train Derailment - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will visit the town of East Palestine, Ohio,  next week to meet with people impacted by a train derailment and subsequent "controlled release" of toxic chemicals into the environment, Fox news reported, citing a source familiar with Trump's plans.

Trump plans to visit East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with community members, the report said on Friday. Trump has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio, the report said.

On February 3, a train hauling hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine. Officials diverted and burnt some of the chemicals in a so-called controlled release.

The action let toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment.

Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.

The Biden administration has said it plans to deploy a team of toxicologists to assess the area.

